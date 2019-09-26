Sarfraz needs to improve his performance: Misbah

KARACHI: Pakistan chief selector and head coach Misbah ul Haq has said captain Sarfraz Ahmed would have his full support, but he needed to improve his performance.

Addressing a press conference at NSK on Wednesday, he said he expected Sarfraz to improve his form and fitness in the coming months. He said the visiting Sri Lankan team had some inexperienced players but that was no reason to take them lightly. He added that the visitors had the ability to surprise the opponents.

He praised the Sri Lankan authorities to send the team to Pakistan and urged other countries to follow suit. He said that law and order situation could be affected at any place in today’s world, so it should not be made an excuse to stop international sports activities in a particular country.

“Pakistan is a great cricketing nation having a great record and cannot be isolated for any reason,” he said. “Now peace and tranquility has been restored here and cricket spectators should not be deprived of their right to witness international cricket in their home country,” he added. Misbah said that his role now would be totally different from that of his playing days. He said he would have more responsibility on his shoulders.

He said that Pakistan’s new domestic cricket format was a result of PCB’s vision to reduce the quantity and improve the quality. “For a long time it had been felt that there was quite a big gap between our first class cricket and international competitions in terms of quality. The new format aims to minimise that gap,” said the former batsman, who retired from Test cricket in 2017.

Responding to a question about the comments made by former coach Mickey Arthur, he said the cricket committee had unanimously recommended steps to the PCB for the betterment of Pakistan cricket. “What Arthur said is his opinion,” he added. Arthur has said Wasim Akram and Misbah are the people responsible for his removal.

About Australia series, Misbah said that Pakistan’s batting line was usually criticised “but our bowling line was exposed as we failed to get Australia all out in five consecutive matches early this year. Thus, we should be ready in all aspects of the game this time.”

Misbah was of the view that Test cricket was the real cricket. “Those who are successful in the longest version also prove their worth in the shortest version. But it’s not necessarily true the other way around,” he said.

“We will find out and prepare 10 to 12 fast bowlers keeping in mind the future requirements. We also need wrist spinners and off spinners,” he said and added that the country’s domestic cricket had been failing to produce quality spinners.

Misbah supported the pitches prepared for the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches. “At least our batsmen are getting used to batting for long period. If they score centuries on these wickets, it will help them in Tests. The same is with our spinners who are bowling 30 to 35 overs in an innings,” said the former captain.