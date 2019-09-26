close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

SHC grants protective bail to PPP MPA in NAB inquiry

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday granted protective pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Sardar Chandio and his brother in a National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry pertaining to the allotment of government land to an oil manufacturing company.

When PPP MPA Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother Burhan Khan Chandio approached the court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail, their counsel submitted that NAB had initiated an inquiry pertaining to the allotment of state land to an oil manufacturing company. He expressed apprehension about their arrest on the pretext of the inquiry.

The counsel submitted that the petitioners were willing to cooperate with NAB and sought protective pre-arrest bail. The court issued notices to NAB and others and called their comments on September 30 and in meantime granted protective pre-arrest bail to the petitioners.

The court also granted protective pre-arrest bail to PPP provincial minister Syed Owais Shah in a NAB inquiry. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that NAB’s executive board had approved the initiation of an inquiry against the petitioner; however, no details had been provided yet.

