Two gunned down in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Two people, including a young girl, were gunned down in clashes at Gakhar and Wazirabad on Tuesday. Sohaib was playing in a street when other boys picked a fight with him. As a result, his rivals opened fire on him, leaving him dead on the spot. In another incident, Ayesha, 24, was gunned down by her uncle over a property issue here at Gakhar Mandi, Gujranwala.

AC fines filling station owners: City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Usman Sikander Tuesday imposed fines on owners of different filing stations on charges of overcharging the consumers in the city area. The AC inspected different filling stations and imposed Rs 20,000 fine each on the owners of Alflah filling station Dhulley, Zom filling station, Total filling station, Admor filling station GT Road, PSO filling station Pindi By-pass, Shell Petroleum GT Road and Chohan filling station Khiali. The AC warned the administration of filling stations to follow the prices of Ogra otherwise strict action would be taken against them.