Israeli negotiators seek to break Netanyahu-Gantz deadlock

JERUSALEM: Negotiators for Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz met Tuesday to discuss possibilities for a unity government that both men say they should lead after last week’s deadlocked election. The chief negotiators for Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Gantz’s centrist Blue and White gathered to follow up on a meeting between their two leaders and Israel’s president late on Monday. That encounter was their first formal meeting since the September 17 election ended with Gantz winning the most seats, but with neither having a clear path to a majority coalition.