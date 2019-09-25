SMC officers visit PHC

LAHORE: Officers of the 26th Senior Management Course on Tuesday visited the Punjab Healthcare Commission where they were given a detailed briefing about the PHC’s ambit of working and performance. The delegation appreciated the Commission for its success in bringing reforms to the healthcare service delivery. Major Attique Arshad (r) was leading the delegation. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya briefed the visitors about the jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the Commission. He mentioned that the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for all types of health facilities had been prepared, and their implementation was underway after imparting training to the health professionals on the MSDS.