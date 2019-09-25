SJC recommends confirmation of six additional judges of LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday recommended the confirmation of six additional judges of the Lahore High Court.

Meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of judges in the superior courts was chaired by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa at the Supreme Court. It was learnt that the Commission recommended confirmation of six additional judges of the Lahore High Court besides recommending extension of six months in the tenure of additional judge of LHC Justice

Shakil-ur-Rehman. The names recommended for confirmation of six additional judges include: Justice Anwarul Haq Panu, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Ahmed Raza, Justice Rissal Hassan Syed and Justice Asim Hafeez. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan was constituted under the 18th Amendment. The recommended names for the confirmation of six additional judges of the Lahore High Court will now go to the Parliamentary Committee which has the authority to approve or disapprove any name.