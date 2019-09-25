Kasur DPO confirms death of fourth child victim of abuse

KASUR: DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat Tuesday confirmed the death of the fourth child, 12-year-old Imran, who might have been killed after sexual assault. The DPO said the police had found clothes of the child in the same area where other three bodies were recovered. His clothes were identified by parents of Imran and the tailor, DPO told the media persons in Chunian. Imran was kidnapped three months ago from Rana Town in Chunian.

The DPO said the kidnapping of the fifth child, Ameer Hamza, had no link with the incident of killing. Confirmation of Imran’s death came as shocking news for the parents. The mother fell unconscious, with other family members were wailing and weeping for the unfortunate child. A team of the Forensic Lab had completed process of collecting blood samples of 700 people while 300 suspects had been cleared by the police after initial investigation.

Meanwhile, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad reached Chunian to offer their condolences to the bereaved families. Addressing the media, they condemned the performance of Punjab Police and the JIT. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pay personal attention to the case to provide justice to the grieving families at the earliest.

News Desk adds: Police have detained 20 suspects as they investigate the possibility of a serial killer being behind the suspected murder and sexual assault of three boys in a district which has a history of child abuse and abduction, a British wire service reported on Tuesday. The body of eight-year-old Muhammad Faizan was found on an industrial estate, after he went missing on the way home from nearby shops. The remains of two more boys were found nearby.