Wed Sep 25, 2019
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Aussie football coach in city for practical sessions

KARACHI: Australian Football League (AFL) coach Michael Gallus will conduct introductory program and practical sessions for interested players, coaches and sports teachers here from Wednesday (today), secretary AFL Sindh Perwaiz Ahmed informed on Tuesday. Gallus will conduct sessions at student centre in IBA Karachi.

