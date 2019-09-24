Zeeshan crowned National Junior Squash champ

ISLAMABAD: Zeeshan Zeb (KP) got better of Uzair Shaukat (KP) following an intriguing final to land the National Under-19 Squash title at the Mushaf Complex Monday.

Zeeshan beat Uzair 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11 and 11-3 in a final that lasted for almost 50 minutes. Zeeshan made early inroads taking the first game easily and then conceded the extended second. Zeeshan won the third making good use of his approach and long strides. Uzair came back strongly to take the four and take the final into the fifth game. The fifth game was totally dominated by the Zeeshan as he made Uzair work for each point ultimately winning it quietly easily.

Top seed Asadullah displayed quality squash to get better of Mohammad Hamza Khan 11-8, 11-13, 12-10, 8-11 and 11-3 to take the under-17 title.

In the women under-19 final, Komal Khan (Wapda) defeated Zaynab Khan (Sindh) in evenly contested four games to take the title 11-9, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-5. The match lasted for 24 minutes.

Earlier on September 19, Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) had won National Championship title in U-13 age category by defeating Sakhiullah Tareen (PAF) whereas M Ammad (PAF) defeated Humam Ahmad (PAF) in Under-15 age category and won the Championship titles.

Newly-elected Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Vice Marshal AamirMasood graced the ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the players.