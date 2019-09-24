Camp courts take up forest-related cases

DIR: Camp courts have been set up in Sheringal and Kalkot areas of Sheringal subdivision for speedy hearing of the forest related cases.

On the directives of Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Assistant Commissioner, Sheringal, Syed Ali Raza Shah, arranged the camp courts in Shahoor area of Sheringal and Kalkot. Cases were heard and verdicts were made in minor cases. Major cases of tree cutting and smuggling were not taken up.