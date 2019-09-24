Crackdown ondrug sellers outside campuses ordered

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed the police officers to launch indiscriminate and vigorous crackdown on drug peddlers particularly involved in selling drugs outside educational institutes.

Ashfaq Khan gave these directions in wake of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's recent orders to initiate anti-narcotics campaign to save youths particularly students from becoming addicts. The DIG Operations said that an effective strategy had been chalked out by Lahore Police in consultation with related departments as well as parents, teachers and administration of educational institutions to save the students from drugs. He said it was the collective responsibility of each and every segment of society to extend its support to Lahore Police to eliminate menace of drugs from this city.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police had started strict action against drug peddlers in collaboration with related departments, including Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and raids were being conducted on daily basis against these anti-social elements. Lahore Police has arranged anti-drugs awareness lectures in different educational institutions of the city as well. The DIG said the basic purpose of delivering awareness lectures was to make students aware of fatal damages of using drugs.

POLICE PERFORMANCE: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 56 criminals and recovered six pistols, four rifles, bullets, more than 13kg charas and 17 bottles of liquor. SP Sadar Division Ahsan Saifullah had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Sadar Division Police busted a gang and arrested its two members along with recoveries worth more than Rs100,000 cash from them. Moreover, 14 proclaimed and target offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes were arrested.

Sadar Division Police also arrested 14 criminals for violating Kite Flying, One Wheeling and Rental Acts.