close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Komal to face Zynab in junior squash final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Komal Khan (Wapda) upset top seed Amna Fayyaz (Army) in the girls’ Under-19 match of the National Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex on Sunday.

Komal got better of Amna 11-9, 8-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5 following 27 minutes of battle to make it to the final against Zynab Khan (Sindh). Zynab beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11-8, 11-0, 8-11, 11-6 in just 18 minutes.

Top seed in under-17 category Asad Ullah continued his winning spree beating Noor Zaman in 26 minutes 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2. He will now take on Hamza Khan in the decider. Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz (PAF) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in the second semi-final. Uzair Shaukat and Zeeshan Zeb made it to the final of the Under-19 category.

Results: Under-17: Asad Ullah (PAF) bt Noor Zaman (PAF) 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2; M Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Abbas Nawaz (PAF) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6.

Boys’ Under-17: Uzair Shaukat (Army) bt Hassan Raza (Pb) 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) bt Malik Abdul Moiz (Pb) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.

Girls’ Under-19: Komal Khan (Wapda) bt Amna Fayyaz (Army) 11-9, 8-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5; Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11-8, 11-0, 8-11, 11-6.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports