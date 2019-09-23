Komal to face Zynab in junior squash final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Komal Khan (Wapda) upset top seed Amna Fayyaz (Army) in the girls’ Under-19 match of the National Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Squash Complex on Sunday.
Komal got better of Amna 11-9, 8-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5 following 27 minutes of battle to make it to the final against Zynab Khan (Sindh). Zynab beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11-8, 11-0, 8-11, 11-6 in just 18 minutes.
Top seed in under-17 category Asad Ullah continued his winning spree beating Noor Zaman in 26 minutes 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2. He will now take on Hamza Khan in the decider. Hamza defeated Abbas Nawaz (PAF) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 in the second semi-final. Uzair Shaukat and Zeeshan Zeb made it to the final of the Under-19 category.
Results: Under-17: Asad Ullah (PAF) bt Noor Zaman (PAF) 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2; M Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Abbas Nawaz (PAF) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6.
Boys’ Under-17: Uzair Shaukat (Army) bt Hassan Raza (Pb) 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) bt Malik Abdul Moiz (Pb) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2.
Girls’ Under-19: Komal Khan (Wapda) bt Amna Fayyaz (Army) 11-9, 8-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5; Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11-8, 11-0, 8-11, 11-6.
