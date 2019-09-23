Explosives seized in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a sabotage bid and recovered explosives, official sources said. They said improvised explosive devices, electronic detonators, non-electronic detonators, safety fuse, Kalashnikov, 2 pistol, and the huge number of explosive devices were recovered from a vacated house at Zafar Colony. In another action, they recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 60 cartridges, 2 pistol of 30 bore, 48 cartridges, 41 cartridges of 9 MM pistol, 12 electronic detonators, 7kg explosive devices and 4 hand grenades from the basement of a house.