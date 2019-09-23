Explosives seized in Dera Ismail Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a sabotage bid and recovered explosives, official sources said. They said improvised explosive devices, electronic detonators, non-electronic detonators, safety fuse, Kalashnikov, 2 pistol, and the huge number of explosive devices were recovered from a vacated house at Zafar Colony. In another action, they recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 60 cartridges, 2 pistol of 30 bore, 48 cartridges, 41 cartridges of 9 MM pistol, 12 electronic detonators, 7kg explosive devices and 4 hand grenades from the basement of a house.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a sabotage bid and recovered explosives, official sources said. They said improvised explosive devices, electronic detonators, non-electronic detonators, safety fuse, Kalashnikov, 2 pistol, and the huge number of explosive devices were recovered from a vacated house at Zafar Colony. In another action, they recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 60 cartridges, 2 pistol of 30 bore, 48 cartridges, 41 cartridges of 9 MM pistol, 12 electronic detonators, 7kg explosive devices and 4 hand grenades from the basement of a house.