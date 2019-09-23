close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Explosives seized in Dera Ismail Khan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The personnel of law-enforcement agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday foiled a sabotage bid and recovered explosives, official sources said. They said improvised explosive devices, electronic detonators, non-electronic detonators, safety fuse, Kalashnikov, 2 pistol, and the huge number of explosive devices were recovered from a vacated house at Zafar Colony. In another action, they recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 60 cartridges, 2 pistol of 30 bore, 48 cartridges, 41 cartridges of 9 MM pistol, 12 electronic detonators, 7kg explosive devices and 4 hand grenades from the basement of a house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan