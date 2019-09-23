National Jr Squash finals today

LAHORE: Asadulah, Hamza Khan, Zesshan Zeb, Uzair Shaukat, Zaynab Khan and Komal Khan have qualified for the finals of the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls to be played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Monday.

In Boys Under-17 category final, Asad would play Hamza while in Boys Under19 category Zeeshan would face Uzair. In Girls Under19 category final, Zaynab would be up against Komal.

In Boys U-17 semifinals, Asadullah (PAF) beat Noor Zaman (PAF) 11-7, 6-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-2 (26 Min) while Hamza Khan (PAF) beat Abbas Nawaz (PAF) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6 (23 Min).

In Boys U-19 semifinals, Uzair Shaukat (Army) beat Hassan Raza (Pb) 11-6, 5-11, 11-3, 11-4 (30 Mins) while Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Malik Abdul Moiz (Pb) 11-4, 11-5, 11-2 (19 Min).

In Girls U-19 semifinals, Komal Khan (Wapda) beat Amna Fayyaz (Army) 11-9, 8-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-5 (27 Min) while Zynab Khan (Sindh) beat Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) 11-8, 11-0, 8-11, 11-6 (18 Min). The finals of all categories would be played on Monday.