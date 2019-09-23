Dengue update

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A total of 8,933 dengue cases have been reported across the country in the current year and 16 people have lost their lives so far this year. According to a report 2,132 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,076 from Punjab, 1,772 from Balochistan, 1,612 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,206 from the federal capital and 92 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
I understand that the health departments are busy dealing with polio, hepatitis, typhoid and other ailments, but they should also remember that dengue is a deadly disease. I urge the concerned authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in every street of the country to raise awareness among the public.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
A total of 8,933 dengue cases have been reported across the country in the current year and 16 people have lost their lives so far this year. According to a report 2,132 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,076 from Punjab, 1,772 from Balochistan, 1,612 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,206 from the federal capital and 92 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
I understand that the health departments are busy dealing with polio, hepatitis, typhoid and other ailments, but they should also remember that dengue is a deadly disease. I urge the concerned authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in every street of the country to raise awareness among the public.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech