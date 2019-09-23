Young doctors to close PIMS OPDs today

Islamabad : Young doctors will suspend all services except emergency one at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences today (Monday) to protest the prolonged delay in the promised pay raise and job insecurity due to the proposed reforms legislation.

They claimed that other employee organisations of the hospital, the largest public sector one in the city, supported their strike and would boycott duty.

The YDA leaders complained that the national health services ministry, which had the administrative control of their hospital, had given them false assurances of the early pay raise and resolution of issues in the last eight months.

They said the persistent 'deceit and dishonesty' of those calling the shots at the health ministry, especially special assistant to the premier Dr Zafar Mirza, over the pay and reforms issues had forced them into boycotting duty.

The YDA leaders criticised Dr Mirza for getting the proposed PIMS Reforms Act approved by the cabinet without consulting them despite repeated promises.

They said neither the promised pay raise had been notified nor were the house officers or postgraduate residents, who were the backbone of the hospital, likely to get that in future.

The YDA leaders said under the depressing circumstances, the association had decided that the young doctors of the hospital would go on strike from September 23 and would close down outpatient departments and boycott duty at all health unit.

They warned if their demands were not met, then the strike would be extended to other hospitals and the government would be to blame if the patient care was affected.

The All Employees PIMS Restorations Movement has already rejected the proposed law and warned that the staff would close down the hospital and move the court to protect own and patients’ interests.