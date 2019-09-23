Dengue fever claims another life at allied hospitals taking tally to four

Rawalpindi :Dengue fever has claimed another life here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in town taking total number of deaths so far caused due to the infection at the three allied hospitals to four while the number of confirmed patients being reported at the hospitals is continuously on the rise.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that to date, the dengue fever claimed two lives at BBH and two at Holy Family Hospital while in last 24 hours, the three teaching hospitals have tested another 140 patients positive that has taken the total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the allied hospitals this year to 3,563.

The admissions of dengue fever patients to the teaching hospitals is also on continuous rise as last week there were nearly 500 patients undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals while on Sunday, as many as 687 dengue fever patients including 442 confirmed patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the hospitals.

To date, the HFH has tested a total of 1,839 patients positive for the infection while the hospital has yet to receive final results in 108 cases on Sunday while the BBH received a total of 947 confirmed patients of the infection so far and it has been waiting for results in 65 cases. The District Headquarters Hospital has so far received a total of 777 confirmed cases of the infection while on Sunday, results in 33 cases were being awaited.

The alarming fact is that out of a total 3563 confirmed patients of dengue fever so far reported at the allied hospitals, as many as 1585 patients were suffering from dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF), a complicated form of the infection that has greater mortality rate if the patient is not managed properly.

It is also important to mention here that the allied hospitals have so far received 51 cases of dengue shock syndrome (DSS), the most severe form of dengue fever that has much higher mortality rate.