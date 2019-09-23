Pak Navy sets up medical camp for Baloch people

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to provide better medical facilities and awareness on health issues, Pakistn Navy established a Free Medical Camp at Kalmat, Balochistan. Kalmat is a village near Pasni, Balochistan, with a population of almost 2,000 people and is deprived of basic medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy doctors, along with Assistant District Health Officer, provided medical treatment to patients at Medical Camp. More than 300 patients, including women and children were provided free medical treatment and medicines at the camp.

Minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camp to facilitate the patients. The Pakistan Navy is committed to providing quality medical aid to the people living in remote areas along the coast. The free medical camps conducted by Pakistan Navy are extremely helpful for the underprivileged populace of these areas.