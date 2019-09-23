Three arrestedfor house robbery turn out to be cops

Three of the five suspected house robbers that were arrested a few days ago during a house robbery in North Karachi have been found to be policemen, said police sources on Sunday.

The three suspects were caught by a crowd while they were allegedly trying to flee after robbing a house in the North Karachi area within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. The mob later handed the suspects over to the police.

On Sunday, the police said that they found out during the investigations that three of the five arrested suspects belonged to the police force. They were identified as Head Constable Abid, Constable Waqar Hussain and Constable Yasir, who were posted at the Surjani police station. The other two arrested suspects were identified as Haris and Ahsan while the sixth member of the gang, Sajjad, is yet to be arrested.

A case has been registered against them on behalf of the house owner, Waqas Nawab, who told the police that the arrested cops and their three accomplices robbed his house two days ago. Further investigations are underway.