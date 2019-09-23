Who is responsible for not cleaning city in 11 years, asks PTI

Commenting on the Sindh government’s campaign to clean Karachi that started on Saturday, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have asked who is responsible for not lifting garbage from the city in the past 11 years.

Addressing a news conference at the PTI’s Insaf House on Sunday, PTI Sindh chief Haleem Adil Shaikh said the province’s rulers have turned the City of Lights into a city of garbage. Shaikh, who is also the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the provincial government has started a dog-catching drive. “In the past, we would listen about stray dog-killing drive, but now they have launched this catching drive.”

He claimed that first the rulers staged a drama by wearing blue jackets “and now they are staging a farce by wearing red shirts. It seems that the Sindh chief minister has begun a drive to conquer Kashmir”.

He asked if it was not the responsibility of the CM to ensure proper lifting of garbage in the past. “The Sindh government warns that people found littering would be arrested. This same government has littered the entire province in the past 11 years but no arrests have been made as yet.”

Shaikh said that this was the Sindh government’s responsibility, which it did not discharge for 11 long years. He said funds released for lifting garbage are not released from the pocket of the CM but from the taxpayers’ money. He asked the CM to tell the people what the real budget of his clean-up drive is.

He said Sindh is the province where dead bodies are shifted not in ambulances but on thermocol sheets. He advised CM Syed Murad Ali Shah that besides clearing the city of trash, he should also clear his cabinet of garbage.

The PTI leader claimed that Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla’s education degrees are bogus. He said Chawla has submitted matriculation and intermediate degrees of one Mukesh Kumar Bansri, a Sujawal resident.

Shaikh claimed that the minister has opened dozens of liquor stores across the province despite the fact that liquor is forbidden even in Hindu and Christian religions. He said Chawla’s department had registered 600 vehicles, of which 477 were registered on fake papers.

He advised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to also clean his own house. He claimed that the CM’s adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab is involved in huge corruption in horticultural society.

The PTI leader said Wahab is not eligible to become an adviser or keep any public office. He said that even CM Shah has involved himself in the Thatta Sugar Mills corruption case, adding that Murtaza Baloch is also involved in mega corruption.