National Jr Squash C’ship for Boys & Girls

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza Khan (PAF) edged out Waleed Khalil (KP) in a five-game thriller to make it to the semis of under-17 category of the National Junior Squash Championship for Boys and Girls at Mushaf Squash Complex.
In a quarter-finals played on Saturday, Hamza had to gather all his reserves to beat Waleed 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 1-11 and 11-6 in a match that lasted for 63 minutes.
Top seed in the under-19 category Harris Qasim suffered an upset defeat against Uzair Shaukat (Army).
Uzair played attacking squash right from the start to beat Haris Qasim 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 following 65 minute close battle. The semi-finals of all categories would be played on 22 September, 2019 at 1030 Hours with the following fixture:
In under-17 semis Sunday Asad Ullah will play Noor Zaman whereas Abbas Nawaz will take on M Hamza Khan.
In boys under category Uzair Shaukat is pitted against Hassan Raza whereas Zeeshan Zeb will play Malik Abdul Moiz.
In girls under-19 category Amna Fayyaz will face Komal Khan whereas Zynab Khan is pitted against Aiman Shahbaz.
Results: Boys under-17 category: Asad Ullah (PAF) bt Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) 12-10, 13-11, 11-4; Noor Zaman (PAF) bt Junaid Khan (Pb) 12-10, 11-6, 12-10; Abbas Nawaz (PAF) bt Tayyab Rauf (MPCL) 14-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3; M Hamza Khan (PAF) bt Waleed Khalil (KP) 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 1-11 and 11-6.
Boys under-19 category, Uzair Shaukat (Army) bt Haris Qasim (Pb) 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7; Hassan Raza (Pb) bt Zohair Shahid (Pb) 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 13-11; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) bt M Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 and Malik Abdul Moiz (Pb) bt Naveed Rehman (PIA) 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.
Girls under-19 category: Amna Fayyaz (Army) bt Sibgha Arshad (Pb) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7; Komal Khan (Wapda) bt Noor Ul Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5; Zynab Khan (Sindh) bt Nimra Aqeel (KP) 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8; Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) bt Fehmina Asim (Sindh) 11-9, 11-6, 11-7.
