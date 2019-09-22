Plastic use

Plastic bags are not biodegradable. They clog waterways, spoil the landscape and end up in landfills where they make where they take 1,000 years or more to break down into ever smaller particles that continue to pollute the soil and water. Plastic bags are also a danger to birds and marine mammals that often mistake them for food. Thousands of such animals die each year after chocking on discarded plastics bags.

Many people try to burn such plastics. But by burning them many toxic gases are released and even then plastic does not get completely burnt. Although plastics are very useful in our daily lives, we need to use them very carefully. The government should take the necessary steps to prevent plastic from harming the environment.

Syeda Nimra

Karachi