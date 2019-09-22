PM highlighted Kashmir in talks with Saudi leadership: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the burning issue of Kashmir remained the focus of discussions between the Saudi leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the recently concluded visit of the premier.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, she said PM Imran successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue in talks with the Saudi leadership.

She said the PM brought the ground realities about Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir into the knowledge of the Saudi leadership.

Dr Firdous said the defence of Harmain Shareefain is part of our faith and Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia for ensuring safety of the holy places.

She said that during the current situation, the prime minister’s visit and address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had got much importance as the entire world was focusing on implementation of the UN resolutions for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute.

She said the held Kashmir had already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours, Pakistan and India.

The special assistant said Pakistan would not hold negotiations with India till end of state terrorism and lifting of curfew and other restrictions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian forces.

Dr Firdous said PM Imran Khan would shake the conscience of the international community during his address to the UNGA and urge the world to use its influence for halting state terrorism, larger-scale human rights violations, prolonged curfew, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

About the establishment of media tribunals, the special assistant said any legislation regarding the media would be done after consultations with the stakeholders. She strongly rejected the impression that the government wanted to impose curbs on the media and curtail its powers.