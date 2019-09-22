Pakistan thrash India in Senior Men’s Volleyball c’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan brushed off traditional rivals India 3-2 to finish seventh in the 20th Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship at the Azadi Sports Complex in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday.
Pakistan made a solid start to win the first two sets 25-23, 25-21, but could not continue the momentum and lost next two sets 20-25 and 19-25. However, they made an epic comeback in the fifth set, intensifying their attacks and defence to clinch it comprehensively 15-6.
The topflight championship is a biennial international volleyball tournament, organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Pakistan have also qualified for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men’s Olympic volleyball tournament.
