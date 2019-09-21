Punjab Tennis titles for Bilal, Haniya

LAHORE: Bilal Asim and Haniya Minhas won the boys U-16 and girls U-14 titles respectively in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

In Under-16 boys final, Bilal Asim faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the final and title 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. In Under-16 doubles final, Abdul Hanan Khan/Hassan Ali beat Faizan Fayyaz/Bilal Asim 5-4, 4-1.

In girls Under-14, Haniya Minhas played superbly against Sheeza Sajid and outsmarted her 6-2, 6-1. Haniya was in sublime form and impressed the spectators with her spectacular game and skills. She won the first set conceding just 2 points while she conceded just 1 point in the second set to win the final and title in straight sets.

In boys’ Under-14 final, Bilal Asim outlasted Shaeel Durab 4-0, 4-2 to double his crowns.

In Under-12 doubles final, Asad/Ahtesham Humayun outclassed Zohaib Afzal Mailk/Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-1. In Under-12 category, Asad Zaman thumped Ehtasm Humayun 8-3 to lift the title. In Under-10 final, Ameer M Mazari routed Ismael Aftab 8-2 to claim the title.

In Under-8 final, M Abdul Rehman (Leads Public School, Nishat Campus) emerged as winner while Fajar Fayyaz was runner-up and Habib Ullah finished third. In Under-6 category, Qirat Kashif grabbed first position while Zaina Shayyan earned second and Ali Sheraz third.

Zahid Hussain, Rafum Group CEO,graced the concluding day as chief guest while PLTA Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik Senior Vice President Mansoor Warraich, Vice President Afzaal Shareef, were also present. Rashid Malik, also a former Davis Cupper, on the occasion urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct all sports authorities to start work at grassroots level in order to promote sports in the country.