close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Punjab Tennis titles for Bilal, Haniya

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: Bilal Asim and Haniya Minhas won the boys U-16 and girls U-14 titles respectively in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

In Under-16 boys final, Bilal Asim faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the final and title 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. In Under-16 doubles final, Abdul Hanan Khan/Hassan Ali beat Faizan Fayyaz/Bilal Asim 5-4, 4-1.

In girls Under-14, Haniya Minhas played superbly against Sheeza Sajid and outsmarted her 6-2, 6-1. Haniya was in sublime form and impressed the spectators with her spectacular game and skills. She won the first set conceding just 2 points while she conceded just 1 point in the second set to win the final and title in straight sets.

In boys’ Under-14 final, Bilal Asim outlasted Shaeel Durab 4-0, 4-2 to double his crowns.

In Under-12 doubles final, Asad/Ahtesham Humayun outclassed Zohaib Afzal Mailk/Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-1. In Under-12 category, Asad Zaman thumped Ehtasm Humayun 8-3 to lift the title. In Under-10 final, Ameer M Mazari routed Ismael Aftab 8-2 to claim the title.

In Under-8 final, M Abdul Rehman (Leads Public School, Nishat Campus) emerged as winner while Fajar Fayyaz was runner-up and Habib Ullah finished third. In Under-6 category, Qirat Kashif grabbed first position while Zaina Shayyan earned second and Ali Sheraz third.

Zahid Hussain, Rafum Group CEO,graced the concluding day as chief guest while PLTA Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik Senior Vice President Mansoor Warraich, Vice President Afzaal Shareef, were also present. Rashid Malik, also a former Davis Cupper, on the occasion urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct all sports authorities to start work at grassroots level in order to promote sports in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports