Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Search on to trace bear missing from Peshawar Zoo

Peshawar

 
September 21, 2019

Taking notice of the missing of a four-month-old bear from the Peshawar Zoo in the provincial capital, the provincial government on Friday sought report from the officials concerned. “The search continues. We hope we will find the bear soon,” said an official. He said that the bear was lost during the change of shift and they were investigating the incident. “We will fix the responsibility after completion of the inquiry,” he added.

