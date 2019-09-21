Haripur to have quality medical college, trauma centre

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Akbar Ayub Khan said on Friday that Medical College Haripur and Trauma Centre would be constructed in accordance with international standards for which all the work has been completed.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Health Department. He said that under the PMDC rules the distance between the college and the hospital is less than 35 kilometers.

The minister said that the District Headquarters Hospital Haripur would be given status of category-A hospital very soon adding that construction and rehabilitation of C and D category hospitals would be done non modern style to facilitate the patients.

Health Minister Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan DDAC chairman Haripur Arshad Ayub Khan, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Yusuf Ayub. Khan, MPA Faisal Zaman, DG Health Dr. Arshad, DHO Haripur Dr. Saifullah Khalid and other senior officials attended the meeting. The Haripur DHO briefed the ministers on the condition of hospitals and available health facilities.