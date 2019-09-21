Health ministry’s panel set to consider promotion cases

Islamabad: The national health services ministry is set to examine the promotion cases of BPS-17 officers of the capital city's major government health facilities. The Departmental Promotion Committee will meet on October 3 at the Kohsar Block of Pak Secretariat here with the health secretary in the chair.

The officers, whose promotion cases will be considered by the committee, serve in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic), Federal General Hospital, Federal Medical and Dental College, and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

The meeting will be attended by the national health services' secretary, joint secretary (health) and deputy secretary (health), PIMS, FGSH and NIRM executive directors, FGH medical director, and FMDC principal. The national health services ministry has the administrative control of the capital city's major government health facilities.