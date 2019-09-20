Couple held at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: A couple was arrested at the Sialkot International Airport after a huge quantity of methamphetamine was recovered from their luggage on Thursday. According to official sources, Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel found 25 kg methamphetamine in luggage of Tahir Hussain and his wife Iqra Hussain, who wanted to board flight No EK 621 The couple was handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

TEACHER BREAKS TEETH OF STUDENT: A teacher broke teeth of a grade 10 student of a government school on Thursday. According to police, Government High School Ballanwala teacher Azlan hit his student Mubin with a duster and broke his two teeth.

ROOF COLLAPSE

INJURES TWO: Two people sustained injuries when their mud roof collapsed on them. The roof of Shamas collapsed, leaving him and his relative Razia Bibi injured. Their one dozen buffaloes also were injured and two of them perished.