Shahbaz, family meet Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif met PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday. Both leaders discussed political situation, especially issues relating to the Islamabad sit-in to be organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl).

Shahbaz informed Nawaz about the arrest of PPP leader Khursheed Shah. The former premier condemned the arrest, saying that the government is just busy with vindictive activities against the opposition leaders. They would not gain anything from such coercive approach, he observed.

Nawaz was informed about the state of affairs in the provincial government and recent incidents involving kidnapping and murder of children. Nawaz condemned such heinous crimes, terming them most deplorable. The outbreak of dengue fever was discussed. Progress on various cases against the former prime minister was also discussed in the meeting.

Shahbaz was accompanied by his mother, Capt (retd) Safdar and Dr Adnan. The family members had lunch together and the meeting was lasted for about two hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the second meeting between Nawaz and Shahbaz. There has been speculation about a possible deal with the government for an out-of-court settlement, following the last meeting between both, which was unscheduled and continued for about three hours.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz, in a twitter post, condemned the death of cancer patients due to non-availability of free drugs. He said it is painful to see cancer patients protesting massive hike in the prices of medicines. Progress in every sector has been reversed by the Niazi regime, he said.

In another post, Shahbaz said the news reports of dengue spread are worrisome. He said the PML-N government had worked with a missionary zeal to overcome the epidemic. A complete health infrastructure along with SOPs was put in place to make sure that it does not occur again, he said.