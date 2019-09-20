Bakeries sealed in Kohat over unhygienic conditions

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday sealed two bakeries over unhygienic conditions and warned other outlets to improve.

A communication said Food Safety Officers Muhammad Siraj and Salman Ahmad carried out inspections in the Jaronda area of the Kohat district on the directives of Deputy Director Kamran Khan.

The officials sealed two bakeries – Rahat Bakery and Aamir Bakery –for highly unhygienic conditions. A total of 19 other outlets selling food items were examined as well. They were issued notices and directed to improve the situation or else they would face the punitive actions under the relevant laws. Elsewhere, a tanker taking 10,000 litres of milk to Peshawar was intercepted. The milk was checked for quality.

It was found having 2.79 per cent fats, the lowest level, and 16 per cent water mixed with it. The owner was fined Rs50,000 for the offence.