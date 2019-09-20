China’s National Day celebrated in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Promising that China would always remain a friend of Pakistan, China’s ambassador Yao Jing said here Thursday that his country after having achieved a level of development wanted to assist neighbours, particularly Pakistan, to become developed and prosperous.

He was speaking at an event at a five-star hotel in Peshawar to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. It was attended by people from all walks of life including politicians, businessmen, civil and military officials and members of the intelligentsia. Among the invitees were a significant number of women.

This was the second China National Day reception that Ambassador Yao Jing hosted in Peshawar after the one last year.

The cake-cutting was done by Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, along with Ambassador Yao Jing. Chinese diplomats and representatives of companies from China executing projects and doing business in Pakistan also attended the event.

The Chinese ambassador said he met the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor, Chief Minister and Speaker in Peshawar Thursday and they all agreed to further strengthen relations between China and Pakistan and cooperate in developing KP. He praised the government decision to keep open the Torkham border round-the-clock to increase trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia countries and said this step would benefit all the countries. “KP would become the hub of regional connectivity, cooperation and business as a number of CPEC-related projects had been undertaken in the province. These include the upgradation of the Karakoram Highway which passes through KP and the first of the nine special economic zones in Pakistan at Rashakai,” he added.

Describing KP as the gateway of CPEC offering an opening to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, Ambassador Yao Jing said China is collaborating with Pakistan to upgrade road links with Afghanistan and undertake a railway network as well in future. “Pakistan is a trusted and reliable friend of China,” he remarked.

The ambassador mentioned his visits to the “China Window” centre in Peshawar and University of Peshawar recently to speak at a CPEC seminar and noted the hospitality of the people of KP and their goodwill towards China. He said he interacted with the students at the university and found them curious to learn and positive in their approach.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said China-Pakistan relations had stood the test of time during the last 70 years. “China is in our hearts. CPEC is the route of friendship and development,” he noted. “We are so close as if we are living in one house with two rooms,” he remarked.

He suggested strengthening people-to-people contacts between China and Pakistan by exchange of visits of businessmen, journalists, youth, academics, artists, etc for developing understanding.

Later, the Chinese ambassador met a select gathering of prominent citizens at a reception organized by Ali Nawaz Gilani, a long-time office-bearer of China-Pakistan friendship association. A cake was cut on the occasion to celebrate the National Day of China.