Fri Sep 20, 2019
A
September 20, 2019

Ali Zafar cross-examined

Lahore

A
A sessions court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi until Sept 20. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar was cross-examined. The actor-cum-singer stated that all allegations levelled against him were baseless as he had never harassed Meesha, in response to questions put by the defence counsel.

