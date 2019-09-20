Japanese envoy calls on Sarwar, Pervaiz

LAHORE: Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan and Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan called on Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. During the meetings regional situation, war on terrorism, Kashmir and other issues were discussed.

According to a handout issued, Ambassador of Japan Mrs Kuninori Matsuda and Canadian High Commissioner Mr. Wendy Gilmour both had separate meetings with Governor Sarwar along with delegations at Governor’s House. The governor told the diplomats that due to Indian war hysteria, curfew in Kashmir and oppression by Indian forces on Kashmiris, the region was tense. He said it was the responsibility of the world to play its role in ending Indian atrocities and solving the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here Thursday. He was accompanied by Consular Takekida Masao, Second Secretary Aknubo Kuwarmura and Honorary Consul General Lahore Amir Shirazi. In the meeting, acting Secretary Assembly and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak was also present.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on the occasion said that we are proud of friendship with Japan. He said the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Q allied government is in power and together making efforts for promotion of democracy in the country. He said that Japan had always been endeavouring for betterment of Pakistan. Pervaiz apprised the guests about structure of the assembly, parliamentary traditions and Rules of Procedure. Appreciating Ch Pervaiz Elahi's performance in his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, the Japanese envoy said the public welfare works done by Pervaiz Elahi were continued. He said that we value the love and sincerity of the people of Pakistan for Japan.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the auto-industry and the spare-parts manufacturing companies associated with it whereas they also talked about boosting bilateral trade between Japan and Pakistan and were unanimous on increasing contacts at the peoples’ level between the two countries.

scholar: The Government of Japan has conferred Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations 2019 on Dr Ghazala Irfan, President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), Lahore, in recognition of her contributions towards the promotion of cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr Kuninori Matsuda, on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, presented the commendations to Dr Ghazala Irfan at a ceremony held at a hotel here Thursday.

Ambassador Matsuda while speaking at the conferral ceremony extended congratulations to Dr Ghazala on receiving this prestigious award. The Ambassador stressed that people-to-people exchange is one of the most important pillars which are sustaining the friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

Dr Ghazala Irfan is currently Chairperson and Professor, Department of Philosophy, School of Humanities, Forman Christian College (FC College) – A Chartered University Lahore, Pakistan.