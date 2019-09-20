close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Eight units sealed

Lahore

September 20, 2019

LAHORE: A team of the Environmental Protection Department has sealed eight units involved in polluting underground water. The EPD said that the units were draining water into underground wells. This industrial waste also polluted underground water. Meanwhile, the EPD team also sealed a steel mill in Wagha Town for using substandard fuel and release of smoke.

