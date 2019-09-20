Eight units sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A team of the Environmental Protection Department has sealed eight units involved in polluting underground water. The EPD said that the units were draining water into underground wells. This industrial waste also polluted underground water. Meanwhile, the EPD team also sealed a steel mill in Wagha Town for using substandard fuel and release of smoke.
LAHORE: A team of the Environmental Protection Department has sealed eight units involved in polluting underground water. The EPD said that the units were draining water into underground wells. This industrial waste also polluted underground water. Meanwhile, the EPD team also sealed a steel mill in Wagha Town for using substandard fuel and release of smoke.