Rehman Malik takes notice of killing of three children in Chunian

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Thursday took a notice regarding the abduction and killing of three children in Chunian of district Kasur.

In a notice to the Federal Secretary Interior, Inspector General Police and Home Secretary Punjab, Senator Rehman Malik directed that a detailed report on the abduction and murder of innocent children in Kasur may be furnished to the Committee within 3 days and the mater shall be taken up in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior on 27th September, 2019 in which the IG Police and Home Secretary Punjab shall brief the committee in person.

The notice stated that it has been reported in the media that three children, namely Ali Hussain s/o Afzal, 17 years, Salman s/o Muhammad Akram Ansari, 8 years and Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Ramzan, 12 years were abducted from Mohallah Ghausiaabad and Rana Town of Chunian of district Kasur and it has also been reported that the said children were murdered after getting sexually tortured.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik directed that culprits behind this heinous crime shall be identified and no stone be left unturned to give them an exemplary punishment to set a precedent.

He directed that parents or nominees of the victim children will also be invited to the meeting for their statements. He asked the details of each victim, copy of the FIR and the date of first complaint of missing of each child. He asked what action was taken on the complaint of parents of victim children.