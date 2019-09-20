Sindh badminton teams trials today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Sindh’s badminton teams for the 33rd National Games will be conducted at the National Sports Training and Coaching Centre (NSTCC) here on Friday (today). Four men’s and as many women’s players are likely to be selected for representing Sindh’s badminton teams in the National Games.
