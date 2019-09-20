close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Sindh badminton teams trials today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Sindh’s badminton teams for the 33rd National Games will be conducted at the National Sports Training and Coaching Centre (NSTCC) here on Friday (today). Four men’s and as many women’s players are likely to be selected for representing Sindh’s badminton teams in the National Games.

