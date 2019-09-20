Forex reserves rise to $15.898bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.898 billion during the week ended September 13, from $15.751 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $138 million to $8.60 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also increased to $7.297 billion from $7.289 billion.
