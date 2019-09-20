close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Forex reserves rise to $15.898bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $15.898 billion during the week ended September 13, from $15.751 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose by $138 million to $8.60 billion. The reserves of commercial banks also increased to $7.297 billion from $7.289 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business