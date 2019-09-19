close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
September 19, 2019

Indian army conducts war games near China border in Ladakh

National

NR
News Report
September 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Army carried out a rare integrated military exercise combining its various wings in eastern Ladakh bordering China, days after a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the region.

The war games included tanks, infantry soldiers, paratroopers jumping from helicopters and mechanised infantry as a part of readiness exercise to test the army’s capabilities against China, said a report appeared in international websites. The army is looking at setting up integrated battle groups to make its operations more effective and synergised. It will include all arms of the army like infantry, armoured and artillery to transform them into cohesive striking forces.

Road space is limited in the region and there are logistical constraints due to the tough terrain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan