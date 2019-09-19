Indian army conducts war games near China border in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Army carried out a rare integrated military exercise combining its various wings in eastern Ladakh bordering China, days after a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the region.

The war games included tanks, infantry soldiers, paratroopers jumping from helicopters and mechanised infantry as a part of readiness exercise to test the army’s capabilities against China, said a report appeared in international websites. The army is looking at setting up integrated battle groups to make its operations more effective and synergised. It will include all arms of the army like infantry, armoured and artillery to transform them into cohesive striking forces.

Road space is limited in the region and there are logistical constraints due to the tough terrain.