PTI govt believes in freedom of expression: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, fully believed in the basic, constitutional and democratic right of freedom of expression.

In a series of tweets she said media is the fourth pillar of state, and the government was determined to ensure its freedom and strengthen voice.

The SAPM said accountability system of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) was criticised with the blame of being controlled by the government. She said now media tribunals were being established to decide cases at the earliest, adding, the tribunals would work under the supervision of the superior judiciary.

Dr Firdous said these tribunals would decide new and pending cases within ninety days. The special tribunals would also prove to be a milestone in solution of the problems of the media workers and providing them speedy justice, she said. The SAPM said this entire process would truly reflect the transparent law enforcement process being observed around the world and present the responsible role of the media is its real strength. While on the other occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed cordial relations in diverse fields and there was need to further foster socio-cultural and economic ties.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Global Peace magazine here, she highlighted the hard work of South Korean nation for the development of their country during the first decade of 21st century. The event was attended by a South Korean delegation, besides politicians, lawyers and social activists.

The Korean women entrepreneurs had played a great role in their country’s development and Pakistan was also required to replicate that model to achieve economic prosperity, she added.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was going to follow the best practices adopted by Seoul in technological, agricultural and industrial sectors. Dr Firdous said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination and asked the Korean delegation to raise their voice for them whose fundamental rights were trampled by the Indian occupation forces, especially after August 5 when India unilaterally stripped the held Kashmir of its special status. “Kashmir is not a political issue; it is rather a humanitarian matter which needs the support from the whole world,” she remarked.