Bilawal accuses Imran of harming Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of harming Kashmir cause and also said that PPP morally and political supports JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman protest against this government.

“We have some reservations on some issues and if these removed then we may consider it. We have our strategy to protest that started from Sindh and will go to Punjab. This government cannot continue for long and it will have to go sooner than later either through PPP strategy or Maulana Fazlur Rehman strategy,” he said while addressing after meeting of the core committee of the PPPP which he chaired at Zardari House.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was sending the PPP delegation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to implement the Charter of Democracy and protection of 18th amendment. “We are sending delegation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and to find the way out for the strategy that the Parliamentary system be protected,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP wants to include several demand in the opposition agenda and those are 1) protecting constitution and parliamentary form of government, 2) to protect 18th amendment, 3) reforms in accountability process and to have across the board accountability, 4) judicial reforms, 5) complete freedom of press and freedom of expression and 6) opposing any effort to change Chief Election Commissioner by unconstitutional means.

He said a delegation of PPP leaders will go to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman soon to convey the message of the party.

The PPP chairman said that PPP wanted across the board accountability and system in which all be treated equally and all those draw salaries from national exchequer should be treated equally either it be judge or general.

To a question, he said the PPP idea on dhrana is not changed as we have opposed it in the past and also now. ‘”I have been opposing dhrana politics for the last ten years and how could I took a U-turn on it to support dharna politics,” he said adding that it was PPP desire that the parliament should complete its tenure and he could not support the movement like of PNA of 1977.

He aid we all should have one voice for Kashmiris but unfortunately Imran Khan could not forge unity and harmony. “How Imran Khan raised the voice for political prisoners in Occupied Kashmir when he was arresting the political leaders here,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while condemning the arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah accused the government for sabotaging the unity among political parties on Kashmir. “It was an effort to divert attention from Kashmir as all the political parties were gathered at the Senate’s Conference on Kashmir the government arrested Syed Khursheed Shah to divert its failure from Kashmir issue,” he said.

He said the NAB is dancing on the tunes of Imran Kahan. He said chairman NAB in an interview talked about the cases of government then on the other day the video is released.

He said when the democracy and human rights are undermined in the country then how you save the democracy in Kashmir. “We will not tolerate the incompetence of PM Khan’s government as it is affecting the Kashmir cause and the country’s economy. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP has chalked out strategy to protect the common people from the anti-people policies of Imran Khan. “There was nothing for common people in the last three budgets presented by this incompetent government,” he said.