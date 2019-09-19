close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
NR
News Report
September 19, 2019

Indian forces need Rs17,606b more for modernisation

National

September 19, 2019

NEW DELHI: The armed forces want around Rs80,000 crore (PKR17,606 billion) more for modernisation, plugging critical operational gaps and paying 'committed liabilities' this financial year, amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan and an uneasy calm with China along the land border and the Indian Ocean Region, international media reported.

Sources said the 13-lakh strong army has projected an additional requirement of Rs20,500 crore for capital expenditure, while the IAF has asked for around Rs40,000 crore more. The Navy needs about Rs20,000 crore at the revised estimate stage in December. The cash-strapped forces contend they do not even have enough for 'committed liabilities' in the shape of instalments for arms deals inked in earlier years, leave alone money for new modernisation projects.

