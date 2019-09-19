Boxer Waseem calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa met Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Gen Bajwa assured the boxer of full support for his boxing engagements.

Waseem, 32, is Pakistan’s most prominent pugilist and had an unbeaten record until he copped his first defeat against South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane last year.The trajectory of Chaman-born’s career, however, has been bogged by financial issues. Last week, he knocked out a Filipino opponent in record time during a professional bout.

“COAS met boxer Waseem at his office and congratulated him for the recent achievement bringing honour for the country. Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy,” tweeted the DG ISPR.

Waseem, the former WBC Silver Flyweight Champion, knocked down his Filipino opponent, Conrado Tanamor within 54 seconds of the first round in Dubai on Friday night and dedicated the victory to the people of Kashmir. By doing so, Waseem, who had suffered the sole defeat of his pro career last year in a world title bout, bounced back and improved his professional boxing record to 9-0. What makes Waseem’s victory even more impressive is that he floored Tanamor with a barrage of left hooks and body shots. The victory was his first fight since last year’s title bout, which he lost on points. Waseem said while talking to a channel on Monday that he is looking forward to have a title in Pakistan next year.

Waseem said that his England-based promoters want this bout to take place in Pakistan.“Hopefully I will have a title fight next year in Pakistan,” said Waseem. “No boxer has ever played a title fight in Pakistan, if I win the world title in Pakistan, it will be amazing.”

As he returned to Islamabad after a dominating performance in the ring, there was no one to welcome the pugilist at the airport and he had to book a private cab to get to his home. However, the pugilist who hails from Quetta thanked Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram for raising his voice. Though Swing of Sultan’s tweet created a stir, but none of the government officials or concerned authorities contacted the former top-ranked WBC boxer. “I have been representing Pakistan for the last fifteen years, I have won numerous medals for my country,” he said. “Only Pakistan Army has supported me, they always appreciate me. While no politician or anyone else has supported me.” He further revealed the sports legends Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan called him to congratulate me. “I just want this, I want our legends to appreciate us, it gives us motivation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar has visited to the Boxer Muhammad Waseem and appreciated his game and said that here is a champion sitting with me and he punches so strongly so he has a lot of titles to win in future. Waseem was disheartened when after winning he reached to the airport and there was no one to receive him.