close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 19, 2019

Liberia school fire kills 26 children

World

AFP
September 19, 2019

MONROVIA: A fire at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia has killed at least 26 children and two teachers, the president’s office said on Wednesday. Emergency services told President George Weah that 28 people died overnight, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh told AFP, as the president visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital. The fire struck while the children were asleep, said Fulani community official Amadou Sherrif. “My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building,” Weah tweeted.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World