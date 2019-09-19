Dengue case count rises to 34 in Haripur

HARIPUR: The number of dengue cases has reached 34 in the district with one death in the district during the last over a month, official sources said on Wednesday.

However, the Health Department did not confirm the death. Data issued from the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah, the District Headquarters Hospital in Haripur has received a total of 34 dengue cases including 11 women.

The patients suffering from dengue belonged to different parts of Haripur including Beer, Guloo Bandi, Sikandar Pur, Khalabat Township, Bandi Bareela, Pind Muneem, Kalinjar, Darwesh and Haripur city.

According to ADC Baidullah Shah, measures were being taken to carry out fumigation in the dengue-hit areas so that the other population could be protected. He said that previously 13 union councils were declared sensitive where the fumigation was completed.

Meanwhile, a young boy namely Danial, son of one Muhammad Sabir of Khalabat Township, died of high-grade fever two days back.His family claimed that the boy died from dengue. The in-charge anti-vector programme Dr Sher Bahadur said neither the patient was treated nor reported as dengue positive.