Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

‘7,741 dog-bite patients treated at JPMC this year’

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

As many 7,741 people with dog-bite wounds have been treated at the dog-bite centre of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) till September 18 this year, says Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the facility. She said that last year around 7,642 people had been brought to the JPMC, but this year the number of victims could cross 10,000.

“We need to eliminate stray dogs to prevent our children and population and there is no other solution to this menace. Some people say we need to neuter stray dogs, but this is not happening and nobody has the resources to do that. Controlling the dogs population is the only solution,” says Dr Seemin Jamali.

