Sindh govt wants judicial inquiries into Ghotki, Larkana incidents

The Sindh government on Wednesday started the process to launch separate judicial inquiries into the Ghotki case, where a mandir was attacked after an alleged incident of blasphemy involving a Hindu teacher, as well as the mysterious death of a BDS final-year student in Larkana who also belonged to the Hindu community.

In this regard, a letter has been sent by Aijaz Ali Bhatti, who is the section officer (judicial-II) of the Sindh Home Department, to the Ghotki district & sessions judge.

The letter with the subject “Judicial inquiry” states: “I am directed to state that a law and order situation was created in Ghotki city on September 14, 2019 and FIR No. 213/2019 under Section 295-C was registered at Ghotki Police Station A-Section in the same incident under the charges and against the accused persons as mentioned in the FIR.

“The police investigation is in process. In consequence to the above, this department requests your kind self to please conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter accordingly and furnish a report to this department within 15 days for taking further necessary action.

“Moreover, please refer to letter No. Gaz/JE/DJ/ADJ/(J), dated November 18, 2005, addressed by the Sindh High Court registrar, which is self-explanatory and already forwarded to all district & sessions judges of Sindh. The Ghotki deputy commissioner and Ghotki senior superintendent of police are directed to extend all possible cooperation in conducting the judicial inquiry.

BDS student

The Sindh Home Department also started the process to launch a judicial investigation into the case of the mysterious death of a final-year BDS student of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College in Larkana, Namrita Chandani, whose dead body was found from her hostel room.

Late on Tuesday night, the Sindh chief minister’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Sindh Excise & Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla assured the protesting members of the Hindu community near Teen Talwar that a judicial inquiry will be instituted in the case of the mysterious death of the BDS final-year student.

After the solemn assurance from two members of the Sindh cabinet, the members of the Hindu community agreed to end their protest sit-in in the Clifton neighbourhood.

In this regard, a correspondence was sent on Wednesday by Aijaz Ali Bhatti, who is section officer (judicial-II) of the Sindh Home Department, to the Larkana district & sessions judge with the subject “Judicial inquiry”.

It stated: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that reportedly Ms Namrita Chandani, a BDS final-year students at the Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana was found dead in her hostel Room No. 47 on September 16, 2019.

“In consequence to the above, this department requests your kind self to please conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter accordingly and furnish a report to this department within 30 days for taking further necessary action.

“Moreover, please refer to letter No. Gaz/JE/DJ/(J), dated November, 18, 2005, addressed by the Sindh High Court registrar, which is self-explanatory and already forwarded to all the district & sessions judges of Sindh. The deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police of Larkana are directed to extend all possible cooperation in conducting the judicial inquiry.”