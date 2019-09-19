Violent protests erupt in Kasur after 3 kids’ bodies found

KASUR: The rape and murder of three minor children in Kasur sparked protests across the city on Wednesday, as protesters shut down shops and transport in some areas.

According to Geo News, the trade association of the city and local bar association had called for a strike after the bodies of the three children were found by authorities on Tuesday. The district police officer told the media on Wednesday that nine people had been arrested in relation to the case and samples had been sent to laboratory for DNA tests.

The protesters targeted a police station and pelted it with stones as anger over the incident spilled over to different parts of the town. The protesters were demanding from the police to arrest the culprits. On Tuesday, the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from Kasur over the past two months were found, as the police confirmed that all three were raped before being buried underground. It was decided to send their samples for DNA test.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari strongly condemned the abduction, abuse and murder of three children in Kasur district. In a tweet, she said: “We need to educate and teach our children how to protect themselves. I was really shocked to see continuing stories of child abuse surfacing in Kasur”.