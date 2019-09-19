Khurshid Shah gets nabbed in anti-graft probe

ISLAMABAD: Another member of the opposition has been taken into custody in an anti-graft investigation, as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khurshid Shah was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from an upscale locality of the federal capital.



NAB sources told Geo News that the PPP leader was arrested in a case pertaining to his alleged acquisition of assets beyond his means. The sources said the arrest came after “allegations were proven” in the preliminary investigation against the PPP leader and that a further inquiry would be carried out in the case.

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur. The investigation has been ongoing since August 7 and it was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, fuel stations, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).

The NAB sources said Shah would be shifted to Sukkur under transit remand. NAB Sukkur had summoned Shah through a letter, however, the PPP leader wrote back to the authority, declining to appear before it.

The party leadership strongly condemned his arrest. PPP leader and Senator Murtaza Wahab spoke to Geo News, saying several federal ministers are facing inquiries, but they were not arrested. “Whoever criticises the government gets arrested,” said the PPP senator.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also strongly criticised the arrest. “There should be any law… whose law is it?” she said. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the PPP senior leader was not evading any investigation and the government made the wrong move by arresting the PPP leader.

Ahead of his arrest, Shah spoke to the media. He criticised the government, saying it could not continue in the current condition.

He expressed that since the New Delhi is far away and the PPP will take a better decision. The government itself is intentionally creating inevitable conditions which will happen. “We are trying to let parliament complete its five years,” he added questioning how it will complete its tenure, which everyone should think about.

He said Article 149 of the Constitution could not be used on trash. The federation should help the provincial government. Illegal implementation of Article 149 will weaken the federalism. “The enemy is on the brink to destroy the country,” he added. The PPP stalwart said that the country’s economy cannot afford wars while a war-like situation is taking place on the border.