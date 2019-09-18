close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
AFP
September 18, 2019

Juventus launch do-or-die campaign

Sports

AFP
September 18, 2019

MILAN: Maurizio Sarri’s first game on the Juventus bench was an unremarkable affair — a goalless draw against Fiorentina at the weekend failing to set the tone before the Italian giants launch their do-or-die Champions League campaign in Spain.

The 60-year-old Sarri arrived this season as part of a major overhaul of the 35-time Italian champions who are looking for another style of football which will deliver a first European title in nearly a quarter of a century.

The stakes are high for Juventus who have spent big to bolster their supporting cast around five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was poached last season from Real Madrid, while former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt signed this summer — starts from the two teams that knocked the Italians out of Europe the past two seasons.

Sarri’s first weeks have been blighted by his bout of pneumonia and his side still need to click into gear with their European opener against Atletico Madrid looming on Wednesday.

“It has taken time to get them into the rhythm of the game,” conceded Sarri after the match against Fiorentina. “We’re not at the top physically yet.”

